NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Position Trimmed by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,843,059 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 167,479 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 2.0% of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.46% of NVIDIA worth $749,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 10,206 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 139.4% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 5,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,000. 68.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday. Nomura Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.73.

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.97, for a total transaction of $393,437.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,046 shares in the company, valued at $24,834,748.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.33, for a total transaction of $4,446,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,098,168.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 157,376 shares of company stock valued at $45,103,807 over the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $6.14 on Friday, hitting $356.80. The company had a trading volume of 11,985,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,435,760. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 10.29 and a quick ratio of 9.70. The company has a market cap of $219.43 billion, a PE ratio of 66.69, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.38. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $139.82 and a 52 week high of $367.27.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.