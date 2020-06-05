NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Earns Buy Rating from Bank of America

Bank of America reissued their buy rating on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) in a research report report published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $327.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $344.73.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $6.14 on Tuesday, hitting $356.80. The stock had a trading volume of 12,031,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,808,295. The business has a 50 day moving average of $317.67 and a 200 day moving average of $261.84. The stock has a market cap of $219.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 10.29 and a quick ratio of 9.70. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $141.35 and a 12-month high of $367.27.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.27, for a total value of $230,383.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,918,556.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.08, for a total value of $17,454,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,376 shares of company stock valued at $45,103,807. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 6,254 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in NVIDIA by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 387,929 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $102,258,000 after buying an additional 48,559 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 701,922 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $185,027,000 after buying an additional 9,248 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in NVIDIA by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 649,698 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $172,055,000 after buying an additional 277,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in NVIDIA by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,354,466 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $357,037,000 after buying an additional 240,520 shares during the last quarter. 68.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

