NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New York Mortgage Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and managing a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage securities and a mortgage origination business. The mortgage portfolio is comprised largely of prime adjustable-rate and hybrid mortgage loans and securities, much of which, over time will be originated by NYMT’s wholly owned mortgage origination business, The New York Mortgage Company, a taxable real estate investment trust subsidiary. “

Get NY MTG TR INC/SH alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NYMT. Barclays raised NY MTG TR INC/SH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine raised NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised NY MTG TR INC/SH from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America started coverage on NY MTG TR INC/SH in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.25 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:NYMT traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.86. The stock had a trading volume of 27,007,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,620,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 92.36 and a current ratio of 92.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.50. The stock has a market cap of $890.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.90. NY MTG TR INC/SH has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $6.47.

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $47.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.50 million. NY MTG TR INC/SH had a negative return on equity of 30.87% and a net margin of 23.67%. Sell-side analysts expect that NY MTG TR INC/SH will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Jason T. Serrano acquired 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.91 per share, for a total transaction of $234,600.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 412,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,531.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kristine Rimando Nario-Eng acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,307.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 165,500 shares of company stock worth $746,740 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Delphi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,707,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,397,000 after purchasing an additional 235,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,360,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,423 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,970,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,153,000 after acquiring an additional 761,358 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,498,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 147,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,232,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 326,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

About NY MTG TR INC/SH

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non- qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; and other mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets.

Further Reading: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NY MTG TR INC/SH (NYMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NY MTG TR INC/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NY MTG TR INC/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.