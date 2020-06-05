Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Downgraded by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright cut shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on OCGN. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. ValuEngine raised Ocugen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ocugen from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $0.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ OCGN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.25. 34,272,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,941,115. Ocugen has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $21.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average of $0.42.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ocugen will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ocugen stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) by 2,626.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 449,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 432,541 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 2.81% of Ocugen worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing a pipeline of innovative therapies that address rare and underserved eye diseases. The company offers an ophthalmology portfolio that includes novel gene therapies, biologics, and small molecules, as well as targets a range of retinal and ocular surface diseases.

