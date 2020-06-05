Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Price Target Cut to $0.70

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) had its price objective reduced by Chardan Capital from $2.00 to $0.70 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 180.11% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd.

OCGN stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.25. 34,272,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,941,115. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $16.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.25. Ocugen has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). On average, analysts forecast that Ocugen will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ocugen stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) by 2,626.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 449,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 432,541 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 2.81% of Ocugen worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing a pipeline of innovative therapies that address rare and underserved eye diseases. The company offers an ophthalmology portfolio that includes novel gene therapies, biologics, and small molecules, as well as targets a range of retinal and ocular surface diseases.

