Oppenheimer Reiterates “Buy” Rating for TapImmune (NASDAQ:MRKR)

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of TapImmune (NASDAQ:MRKR) in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TapImmune from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of TapImmune from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.83.

NASDAQ:MRKR traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.24. 558,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,595. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.32 and a 200 day moving average of $2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 13.27, a current ratio of 13.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. TapImmune has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $9.17.

TapImmune (NASDAQ:MRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Research analysts forecast that TapImmune will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TapImmune Company Profile

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA T cell technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

