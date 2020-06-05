Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PZZA has been the topic of several other reports. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Longbow Research lifted their target price on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $61.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.79.

Shares of PZZA traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $79.05. The company had a trading volume of 65,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,256. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.27. Papa John’s Int’l has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $84.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,990.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.92.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.25). Papa John’s Int’l had a net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $409.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Papa John’s Int’l will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Papa John’s Int’l’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 28,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

