Patrick Kaltenbach Sells 1,049 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Stock

Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total transaction of $255,116.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,079,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of BDX traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $242.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,480,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,236,588. The stock has a market cap of $66.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.80. Becton Dickinson and Co has a fifty-two week low of $197.75 and a fifty-two week high of $286.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 15.75%. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 27.05%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC increased its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its position in Becton Dickinson and by 3.2% in the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 1,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 21.2% during the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $262.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

