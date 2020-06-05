Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 40.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,520 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Patterson Companies worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PDCO. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies in the first quarter worth about $32,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Patterson Companies by 129.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PDCO shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Patterson Companies from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Patterson Companies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Patterson Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Shares of PDCO traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.09. 60,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141,384. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.93 and a 12-month high of $25.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.68.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

