Payfair (PFR) Price Hits $0.0007 on Major Exchanges

Payfair (CURRENCY:PFR) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. Payfair has a total market capitalization of $28,028.15 and $1,052.00 worth of Payfair was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Payfair token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Payfair has traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00044865 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $447.07 or 0.04590188 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002516 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00055604 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00030769 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002949 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002079 BTC.

About Payfair

Payfair is a token. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2017. Payfair’s total supply is 40,487,138 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,347,537 tokens. Payfair’s official Twitter account is @payfairio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Payfair is /r/payfair and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Payfair is payfair.io

Payfair Token Trading

Payfair can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Payfair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Payfair should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Payfair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

