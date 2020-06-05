PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PDS Biotechnology Corp. is an immuno-oncology company. It is focused on developing a pipeline of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, cancer and other cancers. The company’s products are based on the proprietary Versamune(R) platform technology, which activates and directs the human immune system. PDS Biotechnology Corp, formerly known as Edge Therapeutics Inc., is based in Berkeley Heights, United States. “

Get PDS Biotechnology alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PDSB. HC Wainwright restated a hold rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Noble Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $5.45 price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PDS Biotechnology currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.44.

NASDAQ PDSB traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 646,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,631. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.67. PDS Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $6.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.83.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PDS Biotechnology will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the first quarter worth $26,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 604.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 32,950 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in PDS Biotechnology during the first quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in PDS Biotechnology during the first quarter worth $280,000. Institutional investors own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops multifunctional immunotherapeutic products. The company develops products to treat early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PDS Biotechnology (PDSB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PDS Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDS Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.