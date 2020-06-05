Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pegasystems Inc. is a leading provider of Customer Relationship Management software that enables transaction-intensive organizations to manage a broad array of customer interactions. Their software enables organizations to deliver high-quality, consistent customer service across today’s preferred interaction channels, from the traditional call center environment to Internet self-service. The company’s customers represent a wide range of industries, including banking and financial services, insurance, healthcare management, and telecommunications. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on PEGA. ValuEngine raised shares of Pegasystems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $111.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGA traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.52. The stock had a trading volume of 15,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,541. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.47 and its 200 day moving average is $81.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. Pegasystems has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $103.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.10 and a beta of 1.26.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $265.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Pegasystems will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pegasystems news, SVP Leon Trefler sold 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.17, for a total value of $40,772.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,421.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Jones sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total transaction of $812,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,328.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,514 shares of company stock worth $2,293,033 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 54,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the first quarter valued at about $2,011,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 10.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. North Run Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 11.1% in the first quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 90,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,411,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the first quarter valued at about $35,094,000. Institutional investors own 48.36% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

