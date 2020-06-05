Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) had its price objective raised by DA Davidson from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PEGA. Wedbush upped their target price on Pegasystems from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Sidoti assumed coverage on Pegasystems in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pegasystems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Pegasystems from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $111.75.

PEGA stock traded down $0.68 on Tuesday, reaching $98.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,541. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.10 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Pegasystems has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $103.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.98.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $265.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.98 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 16.20% and a negative net margin of 9.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pegasystems will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pegasystems news, SVP Leon Trefler sold 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.17, for a total transaction of $40,772.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,421.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Jones sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total transaction of $812,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,328.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,514 shares of company stock worth $2,293,033. Company insiders own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in Pegasystems by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 54,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pegasystems during the 1st quarter valued at $2,011,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pegasystems by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. North Run Capital LP raised its stake in Pegasystems by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 90,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,411,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Pegasystems during the 1st quarter valued at $35,094,000. 48.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

