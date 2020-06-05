Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) PT Raised to $109.00

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) had its price objective hoisted by JMP Securities from $97.00 to $109.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 10.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Pegasystems from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Pegasystems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.75.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

PEGA traded down $0.68 on Wednesday, hitting $98.52. The company had a trading volume of 15,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,541. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.98. Pegasystems has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $103.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.10 and a beta of 1.26.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $265.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.98 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 16.20% and a negative net margin of 9.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Pegasystems will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pegasystems news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $45,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Jones sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total value of $468,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,455,229.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,293,033 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEGA. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Pegasystems by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Pegasystems by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,391,000 after acquiring an additional 9,404 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pegasystems by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 126,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,088,000 after acquiring an additional 26,565 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Pegasystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pegasystems by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 48.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.