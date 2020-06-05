Pembina Pipeline Corp (TSE:PPL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$45.73.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$26.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$31.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$32.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Friday, March 20th.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael H. Dilger sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.51, for a total transaction of C$412,850.00.

Shares of TSE PPL traded up C$2.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$37.20. 2,007,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,104,263. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$31.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$40.85. The company has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of C$15.27 and a 12 month high of C$53.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.51, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.01 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.4792797 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 93.47%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

