Peony Price Reaches $0.0290 on Top Exchanges (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. Peony has a total market cap of $94,727.17 and $6,244.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peony coin can currently be bought for about $0.0290 or 0.00000298 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and Crex24. During the last week, Peony has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004431 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Peony Profile

Peony (PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 3,388,870 coins and its circulating supply is 3,269,042 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io

Buying and Selling Peony

Peony can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

