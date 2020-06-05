PFS Investments Inc. Acquires 39,757 Shares of Invesco Strategic US Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:IUSS)

PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Strategic US Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:IUSS) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,064,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,757 shares during the period. Invesco Strategic US Small Company ETF comprises about 0.8% of PFS Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. PFS Investments Inc. owned 85.18% of Invesco Strategic US Small Company ETF worth $17,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Invesco Strategic US Small Company ETF by 5,797.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares during the period.

Invesco Strategic US Small Company ETF stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.74. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,607. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.12 and a 200 day moving average of $21.71. Invesco Strategic US Small Company ETF has a 12-month low of $14.26 and a 12-month high of $25.37.

