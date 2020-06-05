PFS Investments Inc. Acquires 50,037 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,037 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. PFS Investments Inc. owned 0.16% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $24,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,916,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,981. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.71. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.03 and a 12 month high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

