PFS Investments Inc. Acquires 65,298 Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 25.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 325,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,298 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 0.7% of PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $17,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 574,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,824,000 after purchasing an additional 157,878 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 459,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,662,000 after acquiring an additional 13,604 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 135.9% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 217,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,652,000 after acquiring an additional 125,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 87,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 8,392 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.44. 3,734,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,243,969. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.79 and its 200-day moving average is $53.44. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.21 and a 52 week high of $55.00.

