PFS Investments Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,276 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 0.7% of PFS Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $16,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 149,598,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,759,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,006 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 57,640,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,703,000 after acquiring an additional 7,736,739 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,714,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074,705 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 46,712,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,942,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,625,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,488,000 after acquiring an additional 7,618,162 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,952,199 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.65. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

