PFS Investments Inc. Buys 14,661 Shares of Invesco Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:ISDX)

PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:ISDX) by 0.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,609,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,661 shares during the period. Invesco Strategic Developed ex-US ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of PFS Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. PFS Investments Inc. owned about 0.34% of Invesco Strategic Developed ex-US ETF worth $67,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Strategic Developed ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,178,000.

ISDX stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.11. 4,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,440. Invesco Strategic Developed ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $16.04 and a 1-year high of $27.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.04.

