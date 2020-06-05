PFS Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

PFS Investments Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 70.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 276,781 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 0.9% of PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $21,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 38,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 10,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,883,000. Finally, Independent Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $404,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $4.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $239.69. 47,324,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,220,727. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.18. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $164.93 and a 1 year high of $240.30.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.