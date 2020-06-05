PFS Investments Inc. Increases Position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 263.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,814 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. owned about 0.11% of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF worth $13,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 22.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 13,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its position in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 3,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,044,000. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 181.9% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $85,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:EMB traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.46. 3,594,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,534,874. iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $85.00 and a 52-week high of $117.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.32.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

