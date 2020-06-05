PFS Investments Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

PFS Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 855,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268,883 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 1.3% of PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. PFS Investments Inc. owned 0.48% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $30,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 305.4% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 17,926 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 90,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 11,696 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,753,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,667,000 after purchasing an additional 799,584 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 144.8% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 17,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 10,622 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,616,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of SPYG traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,773,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,183,996. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.08 and its 200-day moving average is $40.82. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $30.39 and a 52-week high of $45.73.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

See Also: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.