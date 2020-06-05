PFS Investments Inc. Purchases 123,049 Shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) by 62.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 320,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,049 shares during the period. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. PFS Investments Inc. owned 1.14% of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $20,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 389,442.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 54,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after buying an additional 54,522 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 64,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 8,260 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Network bought a new position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 9,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 129,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,643,000 after purchasing an additional 25,755 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IGLB stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.17. The company had a trading volume of 172,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,448. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $52.06 and a 12 month high of $72.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.63.

