PFS Investments Inc. Purchases 47,662 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 57.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,662 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of PFS Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $33,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 355.9% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 8,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after buying an additional 6,852 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 243.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 41,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,393,000 after buying an additional 29,568 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $767,000. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 25,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,101,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV traded up $8.14 on Friday, hitting $320.48. The company had a trading volume of 7,157,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,775,926. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $340.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.35.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.