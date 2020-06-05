PFS Investments Inc. Raises Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 890,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,997 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $14,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,737,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 142.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,009,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,870,000 after purchasing an additional 592,531 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,146,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 295.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,145,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 1,053,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,558,000 after purchasing an additional 52,640 shares in the last quarter.

GLDM stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,899,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,714,524. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12-month low of $13.21 and a 12-month high of $17.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.90.

