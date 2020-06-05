PFS Investments Inc. Reduces Stake in Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF (NYSEARCA:IIGD)

PFS Investments Inc. lessened its position in shares of Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF (NYSEARCA:IIGD) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,040,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,394 shares during the quarter. Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF makes up about 2.3% of PFS Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. PFS Investments Inc. owned 71.59% of Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF worth $53,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF by 726.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 124,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 109,732 shares during the period.

IIGD stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.31. 1,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,269. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.47. Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF has a 52 week low of $21.60 and a 52 week high of $27.46.

