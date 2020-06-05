PFS Investments Inc. Sells 1,291,700 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

PFS Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 69.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 580,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,291,700 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises 0.7% of PFS Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. PFS Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $16,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 848.0% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 353,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,047,000 after acquiring an additional 315,779 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 27,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,399,000. BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,455,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM traded up $0.83 on Friday, hitting $34.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,461,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,286,916. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.71. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $38.67.

