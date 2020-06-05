PFS Investments Inc. Sells 26,617 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

PFS Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,617 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 0.9% of PFS Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. PFS Investments Inc. owned 0.11% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $21,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.5% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16,400.0% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000.

TLT stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $156.11. The company had a trading volume of 17,776,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,717,006. The business has a 50 day moving average of $166.20 and a 200 day moving average of $151.82. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.68 and a fifty-two week high of $179.70.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

