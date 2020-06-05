PFS Investments Inc. Sells 4,987 Shares of Invesco Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:ISEM)

PFS Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:ISEM) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 739,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,987 shares during the period. Invesco Strategic Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 0.6% of PFS Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. PFS Investments Inc. owned approximately 70.45% of Invesco Strategic Emerging Markets ETF worth $14,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Strategic Emerging Markets ETF by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 18,562 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ISEM traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.14. The stock had a trading volume of 546 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,915. Invesco Strategic Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $17.66 and a 1 year high of $27.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.51.

