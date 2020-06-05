PFS Investments Inc. Trims Position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

PFS Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 456,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,913 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc. owned about 0.28% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF worth $13,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 517,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,204,000 after acquiring an additional 21,764 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,034,000. SkyOak Wealt LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 81,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 12,296 shares during the period.

Shares of SPAB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,242,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,236,066. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.89. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.23 and a fifty-two week high of $31.39.

