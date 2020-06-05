Philip Andrew Smith Sells 4,458 Shares of INTL Fcstone Inc (NASDAQ:INTL) Stock

INTL Fcstone Inc (NASDAQ:INTL) CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 4,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $232,841.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,189,829.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:INTL traded up $3.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.09. 114,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,698. INTL Fcstone Inc has a one year low of $28.01 and a one year high of $56.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.74.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTL. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in INTL Fcstone in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of INTL Fcstone by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of INTL Fcstone by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of INTL Fcstone by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of INTL Fcstone by 579.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,491 shares during the period. 73.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of INTL Fcstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of INTL Fcstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th.

INTL Fcstone Company Profile

INTL FCStone Inc operates as a financial services company worldwide. The company's Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services related to agricultural and energy commodities, and base metal products listed on the London Metals Exchange. Its Global Payments segment provides payment solutions to banks and commercial businesses; and charities and non-governmental organizations, and government organizations.

