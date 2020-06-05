Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii lessened its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.1% during the first quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 88,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,479,000 after purchasing an additional 17,246 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.5% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,996,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,556,000 after buying an additional 260,611 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.8% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 748,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,616,000 after buying an additional 53,860 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 7,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 31,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Panmure Gordon raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Cfra lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.14.

NYSE PM traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $75.91. 5,389,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,914,836. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.66 and a 200 day moving average of $80.02. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $90.17. The company has a market capitalization of $119.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.17%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

