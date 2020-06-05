Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Acquired by Amica Retiree Medical Trust

Amica Retiree Medical Trust raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 171.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,090 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,599,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,695,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,569 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,392,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,308,634,000 after buying an additional 1,749,706 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,445,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $716,569,000 after purchasing an additional 232,813 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,748,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $529,047,000 after buying an additional 134,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $506,457,000. Institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.88.

In other news, Director Gary Kramer Adams bought 1,250 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.40 per share, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,273.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:PSX traded up $4.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,095,449. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.60. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $40.04 and a 12 month high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 0.35%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

