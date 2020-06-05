Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii cut its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSX. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 169.7% in the first quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 49,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 31,011 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 212,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,392,000 after buying an additional 11,910 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 28,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 7,539 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth $399,000. Finally, BOKF NA increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 63.3% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 123,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,613,000 after acquiring an additional 47,773 shares during the period. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Mizuho upgraded Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $139.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.88.

Shares of NYSE PSX traded up $4.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.40. The company had a trading volume of 276,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,095,449. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.39. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $40.04 and a 52-week high of $119.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.74, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.60.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.39. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

In other news, Director Gary Kramer Adams purchased 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.40 per share, with a total value of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,273.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

