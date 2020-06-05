Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) Lifted to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Pioneer Power Solutions stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.07. 5,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,830. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.55. Pioneer Power Solutions has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $6.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.87.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pioneer Power Solutions stock. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Pioneer Power Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.97% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and services specialty electrical transmission, distribution, and on-site power generation equipment in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.

