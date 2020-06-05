Pluton (PLU) Price Reaches $2.24 on Major Exchanges

Pluton (CURRENCY:PLU) traded 12% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 5th. One Pluton token can currently be bought for $2.24 or 0.00022999 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pluton has traded 21.5% higher against the US dollar. Pluton has a total market capitalization of $1.90 million and approximately $4,139.00 worth of Pluton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00044865 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $447.07 or 0.04590188 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002516 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00055604 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00030769 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002949 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Pluton Profile

Pluton (CRYPTO:PLU) is a token. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Pluton’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000 tokens. The official website for Pluton is plutus.it . Pluton’s official Twitter account is @PlutusIT and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Pluton

Pluton can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pluton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pluton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pluton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

