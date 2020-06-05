PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) Shares Sold by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP cut its position in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 94.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,666 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 27,847 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRAH. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in PRA Health Sciences by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 11,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 14.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 6,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRAH traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.97. The stock had a trading volume of 380,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,073. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a fifty-two week low of $58.67 and a fifty-two week high of $113.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.99.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $783.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 3,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $323,025.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,052,164.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRAH shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of PRA Health Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on PRA Health Sciences from $125.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on PRA Health Sciences from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.82.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

