Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $7.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Precision BioSciences, Inc. operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products primarily in the United States. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. Precision BioSciences Inc. is based in Durham, North Carolina. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DTIL. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Precision BioSciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Precision BioSciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Precision BioSciences presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.44.

Precision BioSciences stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.11. 36,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,999. Precision BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $23.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.27 and its 200-day moving average is $9.49.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.01. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 369.86% and a negative return on equity of 60.32%. The company had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that Precision BioSciences will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Precision BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth $1,993,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Precision BioSciences by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 57,695 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Precision BioSciences by 325.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 69,578 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Precision BioSciences by 288.8% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 16,710 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Precision BioSciences by 173.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 58,213 shares during the period. 49.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Precision BioSciences, Inc operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

