Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by 361 Capital LLC

361 Capital LLC decreased its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,511 shares during the quarter. 361 Capital LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 11.9% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at $227,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 231.7% during the first quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 15,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 10,764 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.6% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 325,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,833,000 after buying an additional 14,312 shares during the period. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total value of $1,544,418.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,220.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 130,626 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total value of $15,200,947.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,963,114 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,197,986 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

PG stock traded down $2.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $115.78. 4,012,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,522,694. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.83. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $128.09. The company has a market cap of $293.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.39, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th were paid a $0.7907 dividend. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.91%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Argus upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.31.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

