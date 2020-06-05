Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) Receives $94.80 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.80.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $105.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.
In other Prologis news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 6,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $615,342.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,024 shares in the company, valued at $3,915,184. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Prologis stock traded up $2.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.10. The company had a trading volume of 267,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,001,091. The firm has a market cap of $71.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Prologis has a one year low of $59.82 and a one year high of $99.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.58 and a 200 day moving average of $88.11.
Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $878.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.54 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 48.50%. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Prologis will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.09%.
About Prologis
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.
Further Reading: LIBOR
Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.