Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) Receives $94.80 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $105.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.

In other Prologis news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 6,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $615,342.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,024 shares in the company, valued at $3,915,184. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 622.2% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 64.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 57.4% in the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Prologis by 73.8% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Prologis stock traded up $2.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.10. The company had a trading volume of 267,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,001,091. The firm has a market cap of $71.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Prologis has a one year low of $59.82 and a one year high of $99.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.58 and a 200 day moving average of $88.11.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $878.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.54 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 48.50%. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Prologis will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.09%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

