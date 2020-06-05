Prospector Partners LLC Acquires 2,730 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Prospector Partners LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,944 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 1.4% of Prospector Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in Home Depot by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 960.0% during the first quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 69.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura Securities boosted their target price on Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Nomura Instinet raised their price target on Home Depot from $240.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Gordon Haskett cut Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.03.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $5.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $254.63. The stock had a trading volume of 410,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,636,313. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $252.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.24. The company has a market cap of $269.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The firm had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

