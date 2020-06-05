Prospector Partners LLC Acquires 49,700 Shares of Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA)

Prospector Partners LLC lifted its stake in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 33.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 196,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,700 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial makes up approximately 1.5% of Prospector Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Prospector Partners LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Voya Financial worth $7,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOYA. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 18.7% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Voya Financial by 3.9% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,321,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,582,000 after purchasing an additional 49,120 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Voya Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $951,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 71.1% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 55,520 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 23,070 shares during the period.

VOYA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cfra decreased their price objective on Voya Financial from $69.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Voya Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Voya Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.67.

NYSE VOYA traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.04. The stock had a trading volume of 87,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,148. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Voya Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $29.75 and a 1 year high of $63.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 1.41.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $225.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.19 million. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 6.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Voya Financial Inc will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.22%.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

