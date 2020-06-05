Prospector Partners LLC Acquires 6,350 Shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Prospector Partners LLC raised its holdings in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 256,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,350 shares during the quarter. Mercury General comprises 2.0% of Prospector Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $10,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercury General during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mercury General during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mercury General during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mercury General by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. 41.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mercury General news, VP Brandt Minnich acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.44 per share, with a total value of $36,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,910.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman George Joseph bought 75,419 shares of Mercury General stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.93 per share, with a total value of $2,936,061.67. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 18,884,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,171,599.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 537,915 shares of company stock worth $19,974,389 in the last 90 days. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MCY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered Mercury General from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd.

Shares of MCY stock traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.84. 9,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,628. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.56. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Mercury General Co. has a 12 month low of $33.45 and a 12 month high of $65.22.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $954.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.89 million. Mercury General had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 8.88%. Mercury General’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mercury General Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.92%.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

