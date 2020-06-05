Prospector Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR)

Prospector Partners LLC lifted its stake in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $6,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Pentair by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Pentair by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Pentair by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 73,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pentair by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Pentair by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PNR traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.81. 57,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,061,958. Pentair PLC has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $47.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.42.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Pentair PLC will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.93%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PNR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Pentair from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Pentair from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Pentair from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Pentair currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

