Prospector Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Prospector Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 54.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 218,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,420 shares during the quarter. Selective Insurance Group comprises approximately 2.1% of Prospector Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Prospector Partners LLC owned about 0.37% of Selective Insurance Group worth $10,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 4,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 17,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. 78.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director William M. Rue purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,311,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 355,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,628,666.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrence W. Cavanaugh acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.96 per share, with a total value of $50,960.00. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SIGI stock traded up $2.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.30. 193,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,185. Selective Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $37.05 and a 1 year high of $81.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.58 and a 200 day moving average of $58.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $664.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.04 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.91%.

SIGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JMP Securities raised shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Selective Insurance Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Selective Insurance Group Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.