Prospector Partners LLC Buys 70,800 Shares of PCSB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PCSB)

Prospector Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PCSB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PCSB) by 39.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,800 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in PCSB Financial were worth $3,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PCSB. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of PCSB Financial by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in PCSB Financial by 26.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in PCSB Financial by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in PCSB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of PCSB Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. 55.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on PCSB shares. TheStreet downgraded PCSB Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub lowered PCSB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

PCSB traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.89. The company had a trading volume of 4,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,654. PCSB Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $11.41 and a 12-month high of $20.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.07. The stock has a market cap of $233.02 million, a PE ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). PCSB Financial had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $12.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. PCSB Financial’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

PCSB Financial Company Profile

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. Its deposits products include non-interest bearing demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposit.

