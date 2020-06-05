Prospector Partners LLC Buys 74,650 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Prospector Partners LLC boosted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 66.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 74,650 shares during the quarter. Maxim Integrated Products makes up about 1.7% of Prospector Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Prospector Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $9,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,958,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,116,020,000 after acquiring an additional 959,483 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,769,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $723,944,000 after purchasing an additional 975,455 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,749,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $571,165,000 after buying an additional 78,267 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,146,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $316,198,000 after buying an additional 176,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,950,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $181,506,000 after buying an additional 51,553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

MXIM stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107,203. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.56. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.93 and a 52 week high of $65.73. The stock has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.30.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 37.00%. The company had revenue of $562.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.01%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Nomura Securities assumed coverage on Maxim Integrated Products in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $65.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.19.

In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $808,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,144 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $63,206.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,144 shares of company stock worth $2,223,406 over the last quarter. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.