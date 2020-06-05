Prospector Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Prospector Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,599 shares during the quarter. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 71.6% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Citigroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Citigroup from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (down from $81.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Citigroup from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.66.

C traded up $3.06 on Friday, hitting $58.71. 37,987,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,821,018. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.67. The firm has a market cap of $111.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.80. Citigroup Inc has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $83.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.98 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

